US flags are lowered to half-staff on the National Mall in Washington on Thursday to mark 1 million US Covid-19 deaths. Photo: EPA-EFE
Virtual global Covid-19 summit yields US$3 billion in new funding
- US President Joe Biden warns other nations there’s ‘still so much left to do’, as US marks 1 million coronavirus deaths
- Over US$2 billion of the money will go towards ‘immediate’ Covid-19 response, while US$962 million has been committed to a World Bank fund
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US flags are lowered to half-staff on the National Mall in Washington on Thursday to mark 1 million US Covid-19 deaths. Photo: EPA-EFE