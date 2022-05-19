Referee Stephanie Frappart was one of three female officials selected to officiate at a men’s World Cup finals for the first time. Photo: Reuters
Female referees to officiate at men’s Fifa World Cup finals for first time, as 3 officials chosen for Qatar 2022 tournament
- Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan are the official list of 36 refs for the event in Qatar this year
- Fifa said in a statement that the officials were chosen for the quality of their work and not because of their gender
Referee Stephanie Frappart was one of three female officials selected to officiate at a men’s World Cup finals for the first time. Photo: Reuters