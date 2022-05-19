Referee Stephanie Frappart was one of three female officials selected to officiate at a men’s World Cup finals for the first time. Photo: Reuters
Female referees to officiate at men’s Fifa World Cup finals for first time, as 3 officials chosen for Qatar 2022 tournament

  • Stephanie Frappart of France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan are the official list of 36 refs for the event in Qatar this year
  • Fifa said in a statement that the officials were chosen for the quality of their work and not because of their gender

Updated: 11:15pm, 19 May, 2022

