Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, pop industry news website TMZ reported on Friday. It is the couple’s first child together. Photo: Getty Images via AFP/File
Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcome first baby
- The music superstar behind the hits ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Umbrella’ gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news
- Rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official
