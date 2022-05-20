Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, pop industry news website TMZ reported on Friday. It is the couple’s first child together. Photo: Getty Images via AFP/File
Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, pop industry news website TMZ reported on Friday. It is the couple’s first child together. Photo: Getty Images via AFP/File
World

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky welcome first baby

  • The music superstar behind the hits ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Umbrella’ gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, which first reported the news
  • Rumours that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating swirled for years before the pair confirmed last year that their romance was official

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:17pm, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, pop industry news website TMZ reported on Friday. It is the couple’s first child together. Photo: Getty Images via AFP/File
Rapper A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have reportedly welcomed a baby boy, pop industry news website TMZ reported on Friday. It is the couple’s first child together. Photo: Getty Images via AFP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE