Malnourished children wait for treatment in the paediatric department of Boulmiougou hospital in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The UN is warning that 18 million people in Africa’s Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months. Photo: AP
‘Breaking point’: soaring inflation drives cuts to hunger-relief programmes
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has further strained the global food market, which was already reeling from the pandemic and climate change
- The World Food Programme forecasts in 81 countries where it works, 47 million people will suffer acute hunger by the end of the year – a 17 per cent increase
