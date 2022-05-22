An electron microscopic image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles. Photo: CDC/Handout via Reuters
World Health Organization: ‘urgent need’ for package of measures against monkey pox
- World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkey pox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found
- Monkey pox is an infectious disease that is usually mild, and is endemic in parts of west and central Africa, and is spread by close contact
