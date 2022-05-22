Women presenters on Afghanistan’s leading news channels went on the air on Sunday with their faces covered, a day after defying a Taliban order to conceal their appearance on television. Photo: AFP
Afghanistan
World

Taliban order leads to once defiant Afghan women TV presenters covering their faces on air

  • Female TV presenters defied a Taliban order and went on air with their faces visible on Saturday, only to fall in line with the directive on Sunday
  • Male journalists and employees of TOLOnews wore face masks in the channel’s offices in Kabul in solidarity with women presenters

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:17pm, 22 May, 2022

