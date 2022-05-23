The 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22. Photo: Reuters
The 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22. Photo: Reuters
World

Ukraine war, pandemic on agenda at WHO international meeting

  • Nearly 200 member states meet in Geneva for the World Health Organization’s first in-person assembly in three years
  • WHO chief: ‘We face a formidable convergence of disease, drought, famine and war, fuelled by climate change, inequity and geopolitical rivalry’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:58am, 23 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22. Photo: Reuters
The 75th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 22. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE