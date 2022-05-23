Drug makers say trade barriers meant poor countries were forced to wait for vaccines during the pandemic. Image: Craig Stephens
World

Drug makers propose swift pandemic response to benefit poorer countries

  • A better response to disease outbreaks is needed soon, and vaccine distribution must be put on a new footing for low-income nations in case of a new pandemic
  • Trade barriers were an issue during Covid-19 when India banned vaccine exports in 2021 and the US Defence Production Act slowed global delivery of equipment

Reuters
Updated: 7:26am, 23 May, 2022

