Drug makers say trade barriers meant poor countries were forced to wait for vaccines during the pandemic. Image: Craig Stephens
Drug makers propose swift pandemic response to benefit poorer countries
- A better response to disease outbreaks is needed soon, and vaccine distribution must be put on a new footing for low-income nations in case of a new pandemic
- Trade barriers were an issue during Covid-19 when India banned vaccine exports in 2021 and the US Defence Production Act slowed global delivery of equipment
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Drug makers say trade barriers meant poor countries were forced to wait for vaccines during the pandemic. Image: Craig Stephens