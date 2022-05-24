The world’s richest man Elon Musk; 30 billionaires an hour where created during the pandemic, says Oxfam. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: New billionaire every 30 hours during ‘bonanza’ pandemic; millions crash into poverty, Oxfam says
- Analysis by the anti-poverty group revealed 573 people reached the 10-figure financial status during the global health crisis, which was ‘a bonanza for them’
- The organisation also noted that this year it expects ‘263 million more people will crash into extreme poverty, at a rate of a million people every 33 hours’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The world’s richest man Elon Musk; 30 billionaires an hour where created during the pandemic, says Oxfam. Photo: AFP