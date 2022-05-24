Much-coveted Chanel handbags may become harder to get hold of as the designer brand plans to limit purchases. Photo: Reuters
World

Luxury designer brand Chanel may limit purchases of classic products in further exclusivity drive

  • Shoppers only allowed two Classic Flaps bags a year – costing US$10,000 each; ‘We have sometimes to limit the number of items a single client can buy,’ CFO said
  • The brand already limited purchases of the bag in South Korea, where long queues form before dawn outside stores, braced to sprint at opening time

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:57pm, 24 May, 2022

