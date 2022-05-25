An advertising poster outside Pfizer headquarters in New York. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Pfizer offers to sell medicines at cost to poorest countries in new initiative

  • ‘This transformational commitment will increase access to Pfizer-patented medicines and vaccines … to nearly 1.2 billion people,’ Pfizer chief Angela Hwang said
  • The US pharmaceutical giant currently holds patents for 23 drugs, including Comirnaty and Paxlovid, its Covid vaccine and oral treatment

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:39pm, 25 May, 2022

