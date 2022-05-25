Attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
Attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
World

Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries and ‘tough year’ ahead

  • The crisis – especially for Asia, Africa and the Middle East that rely on affordable wheat, barley and sunflower oil blocked in Ukraine – has been a key topic
  • The IMF chief sought to dispel the gloom by saying a global recession isn’t [necessarily] on the cards, but acknowledge it’s going to be a ‘tough year’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:06pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
Attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE