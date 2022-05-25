Attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
Davos gathering overshadowed by global economic worries and ‘tough year’ ahead
- The crisis – especially for Asia, Africa and the Middle East that rely on affordable wheat, barley and sunflower oil blocked in Ukraine – has been a key topic
- The IMF chief sought to dispel the gloom by saying a global recession isn’t [necessarily] on the cards, but acknowledge it’s going to be a ‘tough year’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Attendees of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg