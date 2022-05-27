The impact of long Covid on older adults is just beginning to be documented. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Long Covid-19 symptoms are ‘just part of ageing’ elderly told

  • The impact on older adults is just beginning to be documented in the largest study of its kind published in leading medical journal, the BMJ
  • Symptoms can last months or years, they include fatigue, shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, muscle and joint pain, sleep disruptions, and ‘brain fog’

Tribune News Service

Updated: 9:40pm, 27 May, 2022

