The impact of long Covid on older adults is just beginning to be documented. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Long Covid-19 symptoms are ‘just part of ageing’ elderly told
- The impact on older adults is just beginning to be documented in the largest study of its kind published in leading medical journal, the BMJ
- Symptoms can last months or years, they include fatigue, shortness of breath, elevated heart rate, muscle and joint pain, sleep disruptions, and ‘brain fog’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The impact of long Covid on older adults is just beginning to be documented. Photo: Shutterstock