A section of skin tissue with monkeypox virus at 50X magnification. Photo: Reuters
A section of skin tissue with monkeypox virus at 50X magnification. Photo: Reuters
Monkeypox
World

Monkeypox: Don’t make the same mistake as you did with coronavirus, disease experts urge WHO and governments

  • Scientists arguing governments and WHO should not repeat early missteps of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed detection of cases, helping the virus spread
  • They are calling for clearer guidance on isolation when infected, explicit advice on protecting people at risk, and improved testing and contact tracing

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:43pm, 28 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A section of skin tissue with monkeypox virus at 50X magnification. Photo: Reuters
A section of skin tissue with monkeypox virus at 50X magnification. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE