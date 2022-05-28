A section of skin tissue with monkeypox virus at 50X magnification. Photo: Reuters
Monkeypox: Don’t make the same mistake as you did with coronavirus, disease experts urge WHO and governments
- Scientists arguing governments and WHO should not repeat early missteps of the Covid-19 pandemic that delayed detection of cases, helping the virus spread
- They are calling for clearer guidance on isolation when infected, explicit advice on protecting people at risk, and improved testing and contact tracing
