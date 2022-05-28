A villager walks through a dried-up pond during India’s early heatwave. Photo: Getty Images
Climate change: The world isn’t spending enough to prevent disasters, UN says

  • Of the US$133 billion disaster-related financing in 2010 to 2019, only 4 per cent went to reducing risks, rest was spent on more costly post-calamity responses
  • ‘We are living in a multi-hazard world with compounding effects, and we need to invest more in prevention,’ UN risk chief said

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:28pm, 28 May, 2022

