Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to cut jobs by and thinks recessions are a good thing. Photo: Reuters
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10 per cent, pauses all hiring

  • The message came two days after the world’s richest man told employees to return to the workplace or leave the company
  • ‘Recessions serve a vital economic cleansing function. It has been raining money on fools for too long’, he said in May

Updated: 4:29pm, 3 Jun, 2022

