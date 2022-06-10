A worker carries disinfecting equipment outside the Wuhan Central Hospital in China in February 2021. Photo AP
WHO says Covid-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study
- A new report marks a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment, which concluded the source was ‘extremely unlikely’ to be a lab accident
- Donald Trump had speculated repeatedly without proof that Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, and accused WHO of colluding with Beijing to cover up the initial outbreak
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A worker carries disinfecting equipment outside the Wuhan Central Hospital in China in February 2021. Photo AP