A worker carries disinfecting equipment outside the Wuhan Central Hospital in China in February 2021. Photo AP
WHO says Covid-19 origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study

  • A new report marks a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment, which concluded the source was ‘extremely unlikely’ to be a lab accident
  • Donald Trump had speculated repeatedly without proof that Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, and accused WHO of colluding with Beijing to cover up the initial outbreak

Associated Press
Updated: 1:19am, 10 Jun, 2022

