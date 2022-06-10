TikTok is now starting to prompt users to take a break after a certain amount of time. Photo: AFP
TikTok adds ‘screen time breaks’ for addicts unable to stop scrolling
- After Instagram added an artificial end to its feed of posts, TikTok is now starting to remind users to leave it after a certain amount of time
- Social media addiction has been linked with various negative health impacts, notably depression in younger people
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
TikTok is now starting to prompt users to take a break after a certain amount of time. Photo: AFP