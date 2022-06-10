With the spread of monkeypox after Covid-19, there are fears other zoonotic pandemics to come. Photo: Reuters
After Covid-19 and monkeypox, more animal disease threats to come, warn experts
- Zoonoses are more common due to deforestation, mass livestock cultivation, climate change and other human-induced upheavals of the animal world
- About 60 per cent of all known human infections are zoonotic, as are 75 per cent of all new and emerging infectious diseases, the UN says
