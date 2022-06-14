An employee works on a monkeypox vaccine based on an existing shot at Bavarian Nordic’s lab in Martinsried, near Munich, Germany in May. Photo: Reuters
An employee works on a monkeypox vaccine based on an existing shot at Bavarian Nordic’s lab in Martinsried, near Munich, Germany in May. Photo: Reuters
WHO considers renaming monkeypox over fears of stigma and racism

  • The current label does not fit the health agency’s guidelines that recommend avoiding geographic regions and animal names
  • The proposal echoes a controversy that erupted when the WHO renamed Sars-CoV-2 after people around the world referred to it as the China or Wuhan virus

Bloomberg
Updated: 8:20am, 14 Jun, 2022

