An employee works on a monkeypox vaccine based on an existing shot at Bavarian Nordic’s lab in Martinsried, near Munich, Germany in May. Photo: Reuters
WHO considers renaming monkeypox over fears of stigma and racism
- The current label does not fit the health agency’s guidelines that recommend avoiding geographic regions and animal names
- The proposal echoes a controversy that erupted when the WHO renamed Sars-CoV-2 after people around the world referred to it as the China or Wuhan virus
