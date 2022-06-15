A Chinese flag flies over a vehicle entrance to the inmate detention area at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Centre in Xinjiang in April 2021. Photo: AP
A Chinese flag flies over a vehicle entrance to the inmate detention area at the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Centre in Xinjiang in April 2021. Photo: AP
Dozens of countries slam China at UN over Xinjiang abuse allegations

  • A joint statement from 47 nations also calls for the release of a long-delayed report by UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet
  • It voices concerns statement about allegations of forced labour, torture, forced sterilisation and other issues in the treatment of Uygurs and other minorities

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:34am, 15 Jun, 2022

