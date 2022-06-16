A Myanmar migrant works in a Taiwanese-owned garment factory in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
World

Migrants sent US$605 billion home in 2021, more by mobiles, UN finds

  • Such payments are a major source of income for many low-income households, with around 800 million family members expected to benefit in 2022
  • Report warns trend will slow as inflation erodes wages, and as a result of invasion in Ukraine – many countries in central Asia depend on remittances from Russia

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:29pm, 16 Jun, 2022

