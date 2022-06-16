South Korean and US missiles displayed at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korean and US missiles displayed at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul. Photo: AP
World

Elimination of nuclear weapons an urgent need, UN chief warns

  • UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said it is important to ‘focus on the humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons’ and called for a total ban
  • There is concern Moscow may follow through on threats to use nuclear weapons and over efforts by China and North Korea to expand their capabilities

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:09pm, 16 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean and US missiles displayed at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul. Photo: AP
South Korean and US missiles displayed at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE