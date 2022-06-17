G20 to raise US$1.5 billion for global pandemic fund. Photo: SCMP
G20 to raise US$1.5 billion for global pandemic fund, host Indonesia says
- The money will finance efforts such as surveillance, research and better access to vaccinations for lower-to-middle income countries, health officials said
- The US, EU, Indonesia, Singapore and Germany have pledged about US$1.1 billion so far, Japan and Britain are expected to discuss contributions next week
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
G20 to raise US$1.5 billion for global pandemic fund. Photo: SCMP