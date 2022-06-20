Daily services between Sydney and London via Singapore on its Airbus superjumbo are fully booked for weeks. Photo: AFP
Airlines restoring flights faster than planned to meet demand

  • Seats on international flights are about 90 per cent full, and daily services between Sydney and London via Singapore on superjumbo are fully booked for weeks
  • ‘There’s massive demand. If I could get more aircraft into the air, I’d be doing it tomorrow,’ Qantas CEO said

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:21pm, 20 Jun, 2022

