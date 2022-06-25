Non-human mammals constantly sniff themselves and each other to help decide who is friend or foe, researchers say. Do humans do the same? Photo: Shutterstock
Friends at first sniff: people drawn to others who smell like them, study shows

  • The odour signatures of non-romantic pairs who ‘clicked’ matched more closely than those of non-friends, researchers found
  • Such ‘chemistry’ could also predict how much strangers liked and felt they understood each other after meeting for the first time

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:23am, 25 Jun, 2022

