Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter , the social media platform he is trying to buy for US$44 billion, posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday. The world’s richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday.” Musk commented on his own outfit, saying his suit was “tragic”. Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday pic.twitter.com/sLZY8mAQtd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2022 Musk’s four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who recently sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has eight children. The purpose and location of Musk’s meeting with the pope were not immediately clear. The Twitter bot that tracks Musk’s private jet showed the Tesla CEO flying from Austin, Texas, to Rome, Italy, on June 30. Musk did not just tweet about meeting the Pope. He also tweeted: “feeling … perhaps … a little bored?”, an old image of himself and ex-wife Talulah in Venice, and a tribute to Technoblade, a gaming YouTuber who died of cancer at 23. The Wall Street Journal analysed Musk’s Twitter habits and found he had not gone more than six days without tweeting since January 2018. Musk says 10 per cent Tesla staff cut needed, pauses hiring Musk is still in the process of purchasing the platform for US$44 billion. Last month, Musk said there were “still a few unresolved matters” on the deal, including the number of spam users on the system and the coming together of the debt portion of the deal. In April, he reached a deal to buy the company and take it private, but the offer was put on hold over concerns that bots on the platform might be flawed. In response, Twitter gave him more user data and has been “bending over backwards” to comply with his demands. The Vatican and Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Read the original article on Business Insider