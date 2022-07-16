Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during the G20 meeting in Bali on Saturday. Photo: AP
G20 in Indonesia agrees on food security, but war prevents formal communique

  • As questions grow over body’s effectiveness, host nation Indonesia said most topics were agreed by members, except for some related to Ukraine
  • West pressuring China to alter money lending role to ‘one that contributes, instead of indebtedness and servitude’, said US ambassador to Japan

Updated: 11:54pm, 16 Jul, 2022

