Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during the G20 meeting in Bali on Saturday. Photo: AP
G20 in Indonesia agrees on food security, but war prevents formal communique
- As questions grow over body’s effectiveness, host nation Indonesia said most topics were agreed by members, except for some related to Ukraine
- West pressuring China to alter money lending role to ‘one that contributes, instead of indebtedness and servitude’, said US ambassador to Japan
Indonesia’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati during the G20 meeting in Bali on Saturday. Photo: AP