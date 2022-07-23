A person arrives to receive a monkeypox vaccination in the US. File photo: Reuters
developing | Monkeypox is a global emergency, declares UN health agency WHO
- The World Health Organization, sounding its highest alarm, says the expanding outbreak in more than 70 countries is ‘extraordinary’ situation
- Disease was not known to spark large outbreaks beyond Africa or to spread widely among people until May, when epidemics were detected in Europe, North America and elsewhere
