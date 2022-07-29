Herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, is prevalent among modern humans, as it spreads easily and is a lifelong disease once infected. Photo: Shutterstock
First kisses may have helped spread cold sore virus
- Researchers sequenced the genome of a strain of ancient herpes from four human remains
- The advent of kissing roughly 5,000 years ago may have helped the virus flourish, researchers said
Herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, is prevalent among modern humans, as it spreads easily and is a lifelong disease once infected. Photo: Shutterstock