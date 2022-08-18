Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets. Photo: AP
Monkeypox
WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox

  • The health agency called on patients to avoid exposing animals to the virus, after the first case of human-to-dog transmission was reported in Paris
  • Pets are not a risk, the WHO says, but there is concern about spreading the disease to rodents and other animals outside the household

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:43am, 18 Aug, 2022

