Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets. Photo: AP
WHO urges caution after dog catches monkeypox
- The health agency called on patients to avoid exposing animals to the virus, after the first case of human-to-dog transmission was reported in Paris
- Pets are not a risk, the WHO says, but there is concern about spreading the disease to rodents and other animals outside the household
