This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. The planet’s rings and some of its small satellites are visible along with background galaxies. Photo: NASA via AP
Nasa unveils new James Webb Telescope images that show ‘remarkable’ details of Jupiter
- Nasa said the images will give scientists more clues to discovering what Jupiter’s inner life is like
- Scientists hope to behold the dawn of the universe with the telescope – back to when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago
