A medical worker holds a vial of the Moderna vaccine. File photo: dpa
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine, alleging they copied technology
- Moderna has filed a lawsuit against the two pharmaceutical partners and said it was seeking damages for activities occurring after March 8 this year
- It said Pfizer, BioNTech copied technology ‘without permission’; previously it said it would not enforce patent infringements for Covid vaccines
