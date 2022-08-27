Images by Greenpeace calling for action to finalise a strong Global Ocean Treaty at the United Nations are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. Photo: AFP
No deal on UN treaty to protect marine life after fifth round of discussions
- A proposed treaty would set rules for protecting biodiversity in two-thirds of the world’s ocean areas that fall outside national jurisdictions
- Talks will resume next year unless a special emergency session is called before the end of 2022
Images by Greenpeace calling for action to finalise a strong Global Ocean Treaty at the United Nations are projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City. Photo: AFP