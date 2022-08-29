epa10144988 Tesla-founder Elon Musk attends a discussion forum at the Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) Conference, in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Elon Musk aims to have self-driving Teslas ready by year-end, claims planet needs more oil, and babies
- The richest man on the planet has repeatedly warned low birth rates posed a ‘danger’ to civilisation, and said the world is facing a ‘baby crisis’
- Musk also said the planet still needed new fossil fuel sources and that ‘some additional exploration is warranted at this time’
