Nasa cancelled Monday’s blast-off of a next-generation moon rocket. Postponing uncrewed debut test flight of Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion capsule. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Nasa scrubs uncrewed launch of its Artemis moon rocket because of an engine problem
- Nasa scrubbed the test flight on Monday of its giant Moon rocket because of a temperature issue with one of the four RS-25 engines
- The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest
