Austrian diplomat Volker Turk speaks at the “Special Meeting on Irregular Migration in the Indian Ocean” regarding the Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrant crisis at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2015. Photo: AP
Austrian diplomat Volker Turk speaks at the “Special Meeting on Irregular Migration in the Indian Ocean” regarding the Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrant crisis at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2015. Photo: AP
Human rights
World

Austria’s Volker Turk appointed next UN rights chief amid Xinjiang report tensions

  • The career diplomat is assuming the role hot on the heels of predecessor Michelle Bachelet’s assessment of China’s actions in the region
  • Rights groups have warned that the new UN human rights commissioner must show courage to call out abuses, regardless of the perpetrator

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Austrian diplomat Volker Turk speaks at the “Special Meeting on Irregular Migration in the Indian Ocean” regarding the Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrant crisis at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2015. Photo: AP
Austrian diplomat Volker Turk speaks at the “Special Meeting on Irregular Migration in the Indian Ocean” regarding the Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrant crisis at a hotel in Bangkok, Thailand in May 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE