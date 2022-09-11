Air pollution has long been thought to be linked to a higher risk of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. Photo: SCMP
Scientists discover how air pollution triggers lung cancer in non-smokers in ‘revolutionary’ research
- The study highlights the health risk posed by tiny particles produced by burning fossil fuels, and could pave the way for a new field of cancer prevention
- It is ‘exciting’ because ‘we could look for precancerous lesions in the lungs...and try to reverse them’, Tony Mok at the Chinese University of Hong Kong said
