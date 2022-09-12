The number of people forced to work or in a marriage against their will has surged in recent years to around 50 million on any given day, the UN’’s International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday upon releasing its modern slavery report. Photo: Shutterstock
UN says 50 million people stuck in ‘modern slavery’, highlights China’s Xinjiang, Fifa World Cup host Qatar
- The UN report said that nearly one out of every 150 people in the world are caught up in modern forms of slavery
- It also highlighted the situation in China, where several UN agencies have warned of possible forced labour, including in the Xinjiang region
