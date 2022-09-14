Biontech/Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine helped to curb the spread of the disease. Photo: dpa
End of Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says
- The comment was the most optimistic from the UN health agency since it declared an international emergency over the coronavirus in March 2020
- Covid deaths last week were the lowest since the pandemic was declared, the WHO reported, thought it warned of future virus waves
