Biontech/Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine helped to curb the spread of the disease. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus pandemic
World

End of Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, WHO chief says

  • The comment was the most optimistic from the UN health agency since it declared an international emergency over the coronavirus in March 2020
  • Covid deaths last week were the lowest since the pandemic was declared, the WHO reported, thought it warned of future virus waves

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:27am, 15 Sep, 2022

