UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
United Nations
World

UN chief warns of ‘winter of discontent’ as he opens global summit

  • The Ukraine war is high on the agenda, but Secretary General Antonio Guterres also highlighted growing inequality and the world’s ‘addiction’ to fossil fuels
  • Eyes will also be on Iran, whose hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, is travelling to the General Assembly for the first time

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:03am, 21 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE