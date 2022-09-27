TikTok could face a huge fine in the UK, while the US is worried about data security. Photo: AP
UK eyes big TikTok fine over child privacy lapse as US scrutinises data security concerns
- British watchdog has served the Chinese-owned video app group with a notice of intent that precedes a possible fine
- US lawmakers drafted preliminary agreement to resolve national security concerns but have yet to decide on potential agreement
