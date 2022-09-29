Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing of the 19th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October 2017. Photo: AFP
Opinion on China in advanced economies sours ‘precipitously’ under Xi Jinping, Pew survey shows

  • Factors behind the shift include perceptions of Beijing’s handling of Covid-19, the trade war with the US and a military build-up in the South China Sea
  • The global poll also showed ‘very little confidence’ in the Chinese president’s handling of world affairs

Reuters
Updated: 2:28am, 29 Sep, 2022

