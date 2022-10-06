A flare stack is seen at a Rosneft oil facility outside the town of Neftegorsk in Russia in September. Photo: Reuters
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices
- The larger-than-expected drop in production – by 2 million barrels per day – could lead to higher pump prices and deal the global economy another blow
- The decision could also help OPEC+ member Russia weather a looming European ban on most of Moscow’s oil
A flare stack is seen at a Rosneft oil facility outside the town of Neftegorsk in Russia in September. Photo: Reuters