The Swift X-Ray Telescope captures the afterglow of GRB 221009A about an hour after it was first detected. Image: Nasa/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester) via AFP
Brightest flash ever seen captivates astronomers
- The burst of gamma rays from an event 2.4 billion light years from Earth is likely to have been triggered by the formation of a black hole
- Looking at the once-in-a-century flash, known as GRB 221009A, is like observing a nearly 2-billion-year-old recording
The Swift X-Ray Telescope captures the afterglow of GRB 221009A about an hour after it was first detected. Image: Nasa/Swift/A. Beardmore (University of Leicester) via AFP