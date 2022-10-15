Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks during a press conference in Karachi on October 15. Pakistan on October 15 summoned the US ambassador for an explanation after President Joe Biden described the South Asian country as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols. Photo: AFP
Pakistan summons US envoy over Biden’s ‘most dangerous nation’ remark
- In apparently off-the-cuff remarks at a private fundraiser in California, Biden had described Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” and questioned its nuclear weapons safety protocols
- US-Pakistan relations have soured after the US ended its two-decade war in Afghanistan
