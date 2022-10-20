Face masks hang on trees on the entrance road to the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Detention Centre jail barge in New York on Monday. Photo: Reuters
WHO says Covid-19 still an international emergency, too early to lift alert
- The WHO emergency committee’s conclusion was supported by the chief of the UN health agency, who warned that ‘the pandemic has surprised us before’
- Over 622 million coronavirus cases have been reported and over 6.5 million deaths, although those numbers are believed to be significant underestimates
