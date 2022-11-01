Rhinos are endangered, with fewer than 30,000 left in the wild; they are often hunted for their horns. File photo: Xinhua
Rhino horns have shrunk in the last 100 years, study finds, likely due to hunting
- Scientists, who analysed photos from last 140 years, believe shooting rhinos with larger horns means only smaller-horned ones remain
- Horns are also used in traditional medicine in China and Vietnam; rhinos are endangered, with less than 30,000 in the wild
