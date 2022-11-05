Environmental activists at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘We need to rebel’: climate change needs radical response, says XR activist ahead of COP27
- Extinction Rebellion (XR) co-founder Gail Bradbrook says bold action, inspiration and acting together is needed to deal with climate change
- ‘You can’t leave it to indigenous people dying on the front lines. And you can’t leave it to activists. We all have to participate’
