Intense waves are seen during the passage of tropical storm Elsa in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic in July 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
COP27: Island nations want China and India to pay for climate damage

  • The island states want the 2 Asian powers to contribute to a compensation fund to help countries rebuild after disasters wrought by global warming
  • This is the first time the bloc has lumped China and India in with other major emitters like the US, UK and EU

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:14am, 9 Nov, 2022

